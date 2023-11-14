This Restaurant Serves Colorado's 'Greatest' Breakfast Sandwich

By Zuri Anderson

November 14, 2023

Biscuit Sandwich Breakfast
Photo: Chanda Hopkins / Moment / Getty Images

Breakfast sandwiches are a good way to start someone's day. Not only is it convenient if you're in a rush to get to work, but it's packed with all kinds of flavors, proteins, and other goodness. And the sky is the limit, too, from eggs, bacon, sausage, and cheese to using different types of bread and pastries. Think English muffins, bagels, croissants, and even French toast and waffles!

If you're interested in feasting on a hearty handheld, look no further than Cheapism. The website refreshed its list of the best breakfast sandwiches in every state based on high ratings from customers and food critics.

According to the roundup, Rise & Shine serves Colorado's "greatest" breakfast sandwich! Here's what makes it great:

"Rise & Shine offers fully customizable biscuits for a budget-friendly breakfast option. Starting off at $1.45 for a plain, unadorned, biscuit, most sandwiches stop short of the $6 mark — so if you had a particularly late night, there's no guilt involved in getting two or three biscuits to get you through a rough morning. And if you've got a sweet tooth, it offers a biscuit cinnamon roll with optional frosting."
