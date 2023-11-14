This Restaurant Serves Washington's 'Greatest' Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast sandwiches are a good way to start someone's day. Not only is it convenient if you're in a rush to get to work, but it's packed with all kinds of flavors, proteins, and other goodness. And the sky is the limit, too, from eggs, bacon, sausage, and cheese to using different types of bread and pastries. Think English muffins, bagels, croissants, and even French toast and waffles!

If you're interested in feasting on a hearty handheld, look no further than Cheapism. The website refreshed its list of the best breakfast sandwiches in every state based on high ratings from customers and food critics.

According to the roundup, The Crumpet Shop serves Washington State's "greatest" breakfast sandwich! Here's what makes it great:

"The Crumpet Shop fits right in with the fog and rain. The crumpet, a kind of mashup between a pancake and an English muffin, hails from England, and its craggy holes offer the ideal hiding place for butter, cheese, and everything nice. One of the most tantalizing breakfast sandwiches on offer here is the egg and smoked salmon spread. But don't sleep on the Green Eggs & Ham, which blends organic eggs with pesto."