Georgia Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In The State

By Sarah Tate

November 15, 2023

Photo: zkruger/iStock/Getty Images

Who doesn't love waffles? The crispy and fluffy sweet treat is a mainstay of breakfast cuisine but in recent years it has also cemented itself as a versatile dish thanks to its popular sweet and savory combo of chicken and waffles. Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best waffle restaurant in each state "from old-school waffle houses to restaurants known for piled-high sweet and savory selections."

According to the site, Georgia's best waffle restaurant is Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles, outside of Atlanta. This restaurant has a full menu of tasty southern and breakfast food, but the waffles are a definite must-try, with flavorful options like the Lemon Waffle, Banana Pudding Waffle, Peach Cobbler Chicken & Waffles, and, of course, Nana's Famous Chicken-N-Waffles, among others.

Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles is located at 1500 GA-20 #130 in McDonough.

This is what LoveFood had to say about the best waffle restaurant in all of Georgia:

"Highlights at Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles include the Bananas Foster Chicken & Waffles (a deep-fried cinnamon waffle topped with caramel, bananas, powdered sugar, and whipped cream) and Nana's Peach Cobbler Chicken & Waffles (topped with cream cheese, cobbler sauce, powdered sugar, and cinnamon). As well as its famous chicken and waffles, there's a range of fruit topped waffles to choose from too."

To see more of the best waffle restaurants around the country, check out the full list at lovefood.com.

