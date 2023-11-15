Get Early Access To Thirty Seconds To Mars' Massive 'Seasons 2024' Tour

Thirty Seconds To Mars is heading out on a massive world tour, as announced by the band's Jared Leto climbing New York City's Empire State Building, and while tickets go on sale on November 17th, fans can get their hands on some during a special pre-sale from iHeartRadio.

Fans can get early access to tickets before they go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, November 16th through Friday November 17th at 10am by using code IHEART.

The North American leg of Thirty Seconds To Mars' "Seasons World Tour 2024" kicks off in July in Auburn, Washington, and takes the band across the country stopping in cities icnluding Salt Lake City, Nashville, Chicago, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Atlanta, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Dallas, Houston and more, before wrapping up in Mountain View, California on September 4th. And coming along for the trek are AFI, Poppy and KennyHoopla. See the full list of tour dates below.

In announcing the world tour, which supports the band's latest album It's The End of The World But It's a Beautiful Day, Leto climbed the Empire State Building to share the exciting news. He shared in a statement on social media, "I've had a fascination with the Empire State Building, the 'world’s number one attraction,' since I was a kid. Not sure if it was Guinness world records, King Kong, but something about this iconic structure always captured my imagination. Built in just 13 short months, in one of the greatest cities in the world it has always been a powerful symbol to me of all the possibilities in life."

Leto continued, "As many of you also know, I love to climb. It’s one of the few things I’ve found that takes me away from some of the pressures of life and helps me to find a bit of freedom and equanimity. In a lot of ways, this album is about following your dreams and pushing yourself to do the seemingly impossible. Climbing the Empire State Building certainly falls into that category for me. As does touring the world with my brother and sharing these unforgettable concerts and experiences with you all. We are so excited to get back out on the road and to come see you in so many amazing places all over the world. It's been too long. We miss you. We love you. We'll see you very soon!!!"