Jared Leto Climbs Empire State Building For 30 Seconds To Mars Announcement
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 9, 2023
Jared Leto climbed the Empire State Building for an exciting Thirty Seconds to Mars announcement. On Thursday, November 9th, the frontman completed the daring stunt to launch "SEASONS WORLD TOUR 2024" in celebration of the band's new album It's The End of The World But It's a Beautiful Day.
"I've had a fascination with the Empire State Building, the “world’s number one attraction”, since I was a kid," Leto wrote in a statement on Instagram. "Not sure if it was Guinness world records, King Kong, but something about this iconic structure always captured my imagination. Built in just 13 short months, in one of the greatest cities in the world it has always been a powerful symbol to me of all the possibilities in life."
"As many of you also know, I love to climb. It’s one of the few things I’ve found that takes me away from some of the pressures of life and helps me to find a bit of freedom and equanimity," Leto continued. "In a lot of ways, this album is about following your dreams and pushing yourself to do the seemingly impossible. Climbing the Empire State Building certainly falls into that category for me. As does touring the world with my brother and sharing these unforgettable concerts and experiences with you all." Leto's message concluded, "We are so excited to get back out on the road and to come see you in so many amazing places all over the world."
Presale for North American tour dates starts tomorrow, Friday, November 10th, at 10:00 A.M. local time, and general on-sale starts Friday, November 17th.