Jared Leto Climbs Empire State Building For 30 Seconds To Mars Announcement

Jared Leto climbed the Empire State Building for an exciting Thirty Seconds to Mars announcement. On Thursday, November 9th, the frontman completed the daring stunt to launch "SEASONS WORLD TOUR 2024" in celebration of the band's new album It's The End of The World But It's a Beautiful Day.

"I've had a fascination with the Empire State Building, the “world’s number one attraction”, since I was a kid," Leto wrote in a statement on Instagram. "Not sure if it was Guinness world records, King Kong, but something about this iconic structure always captured my imagination. Built in just 13 short months, in one of the greatest cities in the world it has always been a powerful symbol to me of all the possibilities in life."