Jared Leto Reveals He Was 'Depressed' After Climbing Empire State Building

Jared Leto is reflecting on his recent climb on the Empire State Building. While stopping by the Elvis Duran Show on Monday, November 13th, the Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman revealed that he actually did the shocking climb one time without cameras and media attention before the public stunt on Thursday, November 9th. Last week, Leto climbed the Empire State Building to announce that the band will be going on a 2024 World Tour for the first time in six years.

"We've been working on an album. It came out a month ago and it's called It's The End Of The World But It's A Beautiful Day," Leto shared. "So, [the climb] is just a big celebration. A way to make a little noise and have a little fun."

The singer/actor went on to reveal, "I was so depressed the day after, I have to tell you. I was in bed just going, 'God. My life.' Because of the adrenaline dump." When he was reminded that he'd climbed buildings before, Leto responded, "I've climbed buildings but I mean, it's the Empire State Building!"