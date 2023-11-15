Kanye West’s Yeezy Headquarters Has Reportedly Been Abandoned For Weeks
By Tony M. Centeno
November 15, 2023
Kanye West's Yeezy headquarters in Los Angeles appears to have been abandoned while the superstar artist is in album mode.
According to a report The Sun published on Tuesday, November 14, the 7,400-square-foot showroom Ye copped rented earlier this year, which is just several doors away from adidas' store on Melrose Avenue, hasn't been operational for the past few weeks. A source told the UK-based outlet that Ye still rents the space and employees do work out of the building from time to time, but lately it's been empty. Several graffiti tags have been spotted on the outer walls and homeless camps have popped out outside.
The space was reportedly used as a "multi-purpose venue" more than a fashion store. At first, it was reportedly used to host secret fashion events, Sunday Service performances, and private movie nights. However, no one has been to the building in a few weeks. Ye himself hasn't been to the space in weeks. He's been spotted traveling around the world from Italy to Saudi Arabia. He's been staying in the Middle Easten country to wrap up his joint album with Ty Dolla $ign reportedly called ¥$.
Ye and Ty had planned to host a massive listening event for their long-rumored project. The album was supposed to drop in October, however, the release date and its correlating events were pushed back after they decided to shop it to other distributors. There is no scheduled release date as of this report.