Kanye West’s Yeezy Headquarters Has Reportedly Been Abandoned For Weeks

The space was reportedly used as a "multi-purpose venue" more than a fashion store. At first, it was reportedly used to host secret fashion events, Sunday Service performances, and private movie nights. However, no one has been to the building in a few weeks. Ye himself hasn't been to the space in weeks. He's been spotted traveling around the world from Italy to Saudi Arabia. He's been staying in the Middle Easten country to wrap up his joint album with Ty Dolla $ign reportedly called ¥$.



Ye and Ty had planned to host a massive listening event for their long-rumored project. The album was supposed to drop in October, however, the release date and its correlating events were pushed back after they decided to shop it to other distributors. There is no scheduled release date as of this report.