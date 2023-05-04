While there's currently no available proof of Ye's plan, fans are inclined to believe it regardless based on his previous bars and past actions. People on Twitter brought up Ye's verse on "Eazy," specifically when he said "I bought the house next door/What you think the point of really bein' rich for?" The bars refer to the time when Ye purchased the home across the street from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for $4.5 million while they were going through their divorce in 2021. Ye bought the home despite the home's unfavorable condition but eventually had it torn down.



As of this report, neither Ye nor anyone from his team have confirmed if the controversial artist is really going forward with the plan. When you look up the location on Google Maps, all the appears is adidas and not the YEEZY label. In fact, the 360 view only shows the remnants of an old Cisco Home. It's possible that the building is on sale, but there's no proof of purchase from Team Yeezy.