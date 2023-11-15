Porno For Pyros Announce 'Final Farewell' Tour Dates
By Katrina Nattress
November 15, 2023
Porno For Pyros planned to hit the road for their first tour in 25 years this fall but decided to postpone until they put out new music. Last week, they announced a new EP was coming in February, and its lead single "Agua" is set to drop on Thursday (November 16). On Wednesday (November 15), they shared the rescheduled tour dates and confirmed this will be a farewell tour.
"At long last, the final farewell," Porno For Pyros wrote on Instagram. "It will be a blaze of glory, one magnificent ball of fire. This is the final chapter for all the weirdos and unsung heroes. We can’t wait to share these final performances with you. Let’s give it everything we’ve got!"
The “Horns, Thorns, En Halos Farewell Tour” kicks off February 13 in Santa Ana, California and wraps up March 10 in Montclair, New Jersey. The lineup will consist of original members Perry Farrell (vocals), Stephen Perkins (drums), Peter DiStefano (guitar), and Martyn LeNoble (bass). See the full list of tour dates below.
Porno for Pyros’ 2024 Tour Dates
02/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Orange County
02/15 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory San Diego
02/17 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
02/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
02/21 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
02/22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
02/24 – Omaha, NE @ Astro Theatre
02/26 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
02/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
02/29 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Parx Casino
03/03 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
03/07 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
03/08 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
03/10 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater