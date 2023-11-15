Porno For Pyros Announce 'Final Farewell' Tour Dates

Porno For Pyros planned to hit the road for their first tour in 25 years this fall but decided to postpone until they put out new music. Last week, they announced a new EP was coming in February, and its lead single "Agua" is set to drop on Thursday (November 16). On Wednesday (November 15), they shared the rescheduled tour dates and confirmed this will be a farewell tour.

"At long last, the final farewell," Porno For Pyros wrote on Instagram. "It will be a blaze of glory, one magnificent ball of fire. This is the final chapter for all the weirdos and unsung heroes. We can’t wait to share these final performances with you. Let’s give it everything we’ve got!"

The “Horns, Thorns, En Halos Farewell Tour” kicks off February 13 in Santa Ana, California and wraps up March 10 in Montclair, New Jersey. The lineup will consist of original members Perry Farrell (vocals), Stephen Perkins (drums), Peter DiStefano (guitar), and Martyn LeNoble (bass). See the full list of tour dates below.

Porno for Pyros’ 2024 Tour Dates

02/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Orange County

02/15 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory San Diego

02/17 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

02/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

02/21 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

02/22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

02/24 – Omaha, NE @ Astro Theatre

02/26 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

02/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

02/29 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Parx Casino

03/03 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

03/07 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

03/08 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

03/10 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater