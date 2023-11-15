Tennessee Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In The State

Who doesn't love waffles? The crispy and fluffy sweet treat is a mainstay of breakfast cuisine but in recent years it has also cemented itself as a versatile dish thanks to its popular sweet and savory combo of chicken and waffles. Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best waffle restaurant in each state "from old-school waffle houses to restaurants known for piled-high sweet and savory selections."

According to the site, Tennessee's best waffle restaurant is The Perch, near Nashville. Probably better known for its crepes, the Belgian waffles at this restaurant are not to be missed. The Perch is located at 117 Franklin Road in Brentwood.

This is what LoveFood had to say about the best waffle restaurant in all of Tennessee:

"Known for its great breakfast, brunch, and coffee offering, local institution The Perch serves a delicious Belgian waffle with whipped butter and powdered sugar as it is, or you can add bananas, blueberries, Nutella, or walnuts (customers say blueberries and Nutella is a winning combination). It also has a popular, shaded patio area for al fresco dining."

To see more of the best waffle restaurants around the country, check out the full list at lovefood.com.