The Friendliest Hotel In Kentucky Guarantees The Best Guest Experience

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

November 15, 2023

Young traveler planning vacation trip and searching information or booking hotel on laptop, Travel concept
Photo: Getty Images

Vacation is all about relaxing and taking things easy, so, naturally, staying in a welcoming environment during one's entire time off is preferred by most travelers.

HawaiianIslands.com released a list of the friendliest hotel for hospitality in every state:

"A hotel should feel like returning home — only with the dishes done, the beds made to that inimitable hotel standard and the sun still kissing the back of your neck.
...Travelers now have more power to respond to the hospitality they get — good or bad. Trip reviews are a way of returning the warmth offered by friendly hotels or warning fellow travelers away from unwelcoming ones. To make things easier for you to find that friendly welcome for yourself, HawaiianIslands.com has analyzed millions of publicly available Tripadvisor reviews and ranked the U.S. and international hotels that are most frequently described as 'friendly.'"

Every staff member at these luxury hotels makes sure to deliver a combination of comfort, culinary delights and connections through their ongoing exceptional service for each guest to feel as if they are a VIP. The extraordinary is what is ordinary at these high-ranking establishments.

In Kentucky, the Embassy Suites in Lexington is recognized as the friendliest hotel in the state.

