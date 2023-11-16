Italian Eatery Named Colorado's 'Most Romantic' Restaurant

When someone wants to spend time with their significant other, it could be as simple as relaxing at home together or taking them out on the town. There's nothing like fostering a connection over a delicious meal at a restaurant. Sometimes these eateries may have stunning views, immaculate decor, or unique menu items to help enhance the romance.

LoveFood recently released a list of the "most romantic" restaurants in each state based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences from writers. The stellar list ranges from "places where you'll dine al fresco under the stars, to those where you can feast on some of the country's best food."

According to the roundup, Colorado's most romantic restaurant is Frasca Food & Wine! Here's why this Italian restaurant is perfect for a date:

"At this special-occasion restaurant in Boulder, head chef Lachlan Mackinnon Patterson celebrates the cuisine of Italy’s Friuli region with hand-cut pasta and fresh fish dishes, all served in a romantic, white tablecloth setting. There's a four-course (or quattro piatti, meaning four dishes) fixed-price menu on offer, sit back and be served plates such as cured scallops, suckling pig, and swordfish."