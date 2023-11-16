Mini Golf Mega Venue Bringing 'The Ultimate Experience' To Nashville
By Sarah Tate
November 16, 2023
A new concept that combines both the appeal of a great bar with the fun and competitive nature of mini golf is opening in Nashville at the end of the month.
Puttshack will soon find a home in Music City when it opens "the ultimate experience" on Friday, November 24, 2023, "bringing the ultimate blend of technology, entertainment, and delectable dining" to the 28,000-square-foot mega venue in the heart of the Gulch, according to a press release.
The "upscale tech-infused mini golf experience" includes four 9-hole miniature golf courses that utilize Puttshack's trackable golf balls with automate scoring so you don't have to keep track yourself. Puttshack also has games like life-size beer pong, air hockey, Connect Four and roulette. Additionally, there will be a dedicated stage for live music, exclusive private and semi-private event spaces for outings and parties, and two full-service bars serving tasty food and drinks.
In addition to being an exciting place to visit for both locals and tourists, Puttshack Nashville also plans on giving back to the community by supporting The Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit organization providing financial support and community resources for emergency assistance to service workers.
For every purchase of the "Nashville Tailpipe" — a meat-and-three inspired spring roll dish filled with house-smoked pork, bacon collard greens, pimento cheese and drunken beans and served with barbecue and peach dipping sauces — Puttshack will donate $1 to the nonprofit.
Puttshack has several locations around the country, including cities like Atlanta, St. Louis, Denver and Houston. CFO Logan Powell expressed the company's excitement for adding Nashville, and specifically the Gulch neighborhood, to that list.
"Nashville's Gulch district is the perfect backdrop for Puttshack's unique blend of technology, entertainment, and delicious cuisine," said Powell. "We can't wait to share the Puttshack experience with the people of Music City.
Puttshack Nashville will be located at 138 12th Avenue N. To learn more about the business, check out puttshack.com.