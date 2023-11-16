Mini Golf Mega Venue Bringing 'The Ultimate Experience' To Nashville

A new concept that combines both the appeal of a great bar with the fun and competitive nature of mini golf is opening in Nashville at the end of the month.

Puttshack will soon find a home in Music City when it opens "the ultimate experience" on Friday, November 24, 2023, "bringing the ultimate blend of technology, entertainment, and delectable dining" to the 28,000-square-foot mega venue in the heart of the Gulch, according to a press release.

The "upscale tech-infused mini golf experience" includes four 9-hole miniature golf courses that utilize Puttshack's trackable golf balls with automate scoring so you don't have to keep track yourself. Puttshack also has games like life-size beer pong, air hockey, Connect Four and roulette. Additionally, there will be a dedicated stage for live music, exclusive private and semi-private event spaces for outings and parties, and two full-service bars serving tasty food and drinks.