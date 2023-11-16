Porno For Pyros Drop First New Song In 26 Years: Listen

By Katrina Nattress

November 16, 2023

Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Porno For Pyros are officially back with their first new music in 26 years. "Agua" is a song that reflects the band's environmental concerns about the ocean. “The people who live here on the West Coast have a beautiful love and passion for the Pacific Ocean. The ocean doesn’t look right, doesn’t feel right, doesn’t surf right," Perry Farrell said of the song. "You go and swim in it, and you get the creeps. The sunsets are different. We are really, really screwing it up. We have to do something about it. I wanted to bring attention to it through the best megaphone that I know, which is music.”

Although new to fans, "Agua" was actually written during the band's sessions for their 1996 album, Good God’s Urge, but it wasn't properly recorded then. It's the lead single off a yet-to-be-titled EP that's slated to come out in February.

Porno For Pyros will also hit the road in February for what they're billing as a "final farewell" tour. The lineup will consist of original members Farrell (vocals), Stephen Perkins (drums), Peter DiStefano (guitar), and Martyn LeNoble (bass). Listen to "Agua" and see the full list of tour dates below.

Porno for Pyros 2024 Tour Dates

02/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Orange County

02/15 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory San Diego

02/17 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

02/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

02/21 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

02/22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

02/24 – Omaha, NE @ Astro Theatre

02/26 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

02/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

02/29 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Parx Casino

03/03 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

03/07 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

03/08 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

03/10 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

Porno for Pyros
