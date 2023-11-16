Porno For Pyros Drop First New Song In 26 Years: Listen

Porno For Pyros are officially back with their first new music in 26 years. "Agua" is a song that reflects the band's environmental concerns about the ocean. “The people who live here on the West Coast have a beautiful love and passion for the Pacific Ocean. The ocean doesn’t look right, doesn’t feel right, doesn’t surf right," Perry Farrell said of the song. "You go and swim in it, and you get the creeps. The sunsets are different. We are really, really screwing it up. We have to do something about it. I wanted to bring attention to it through the best megaphone that I know, which is music.”

Although new to fans, "Agua" was actually written during the band's sessions for their 1996 album, Good God’s Urge, but it wasn't properly recorded then. It's the lead single off a yet-to-be-titled EP that's slated to come out in February.

Porno For Pyros will also hit the road in February for what they're billing as a "final farewell" tour. The lineup will consist of original members Farrell (vocals), Stephen Perkins (drums), Peter DiStefano (guitar), and Martyn LeNoble (bass). Listen to "Agua" and see the full list of tour dates below.