Porno For Pyros Drop First New Song In 26 Years: Listen
By Katrina Nattress
November 16, 2023
Porno For Pyros are officially back with their first new music in 26 years. "Agua" is a song that reflects the band's environmental concerns about the ocean. “The people who live here on the West Coast have a beautiful love and passion for the Pacific Ocean. The ocean doesn’t look right, doesn’t feel right, doesn’t surf right," Perry Farrell said of the song. "You go and swim in it, and you get the creeps. The sunsets are different. We are really, really screwing it up. We have to do something about it. I wanted to bring attention to it through the best megaphone that I know, which is music.”
Although new to fans, "Agua" was actually written during the band's sessions for their 1996 album, Good God’s Urge, but it wasn't properly recorded then. It's the lead single off a yet-to-be-titled EP that's slated to come out in February.
Porno For Pyros will also hit the road in February for what they're billing as a "final farewell" tour. The lineup will consist of original members Farrell (vocals), Stephen Perkins (drums), Peter DiStefano (guitar), and Martyn LeNoble (bass). Listen to "Agua" and see the full list of tour dates below.
Porno for Pyros 2024 Tour Dates
02/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Orange County
02/15 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory San Diego
02/17 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
02/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
02/21 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
02/22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
02/24 – Omaha, NE @ Astro Theatre
02/26 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
02/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
02/29 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Parx Casino
03/03 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
03/07 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
03/08 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
03/10 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater