Steelers Special Teams Coach Reveals Injury After Sideline Hit

Pittsburgh Steelers special teams coach Danny Smith suffered a serious injury after taking a hit on the sideline during the team's 23-19 win against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday (November 12).

Smith, 70, told reporters he "got a torn rotator cuff in three spots, but I'm good," during Thursday's (November 16) practice via TribLive's Chris Adamsk. The longtime coach said he's dealt with numerous injuries over the years but Sunday's was among the worst.

"I've been hit a lot, been hit hard. I got a lot of metal in my body, I gotta learn to get the hell out of the way," Smith said.

"This one hurt. I got a torn rotation cuff in three spots, but I'm good," he added with a laugh.