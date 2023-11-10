The Biggest Snubs Of The 2024 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy has revealed its list of nominees for the upcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards. On Friday, November 10th, artists like SZA, Ice Spice, indie supergroup boygenius, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and more landed multiple nominations for music's biggest night, set to air on Sunday, February 4th, 2024 on CBS.

The excitement surrounding the announcement of nominees comes hand in hand with frustration at fans' favorite artists getting snubbed. So far, the biggest outcry about artists who were ignored by the Recording Academy this year includes Pinkpantheress, particularly her viral hit with Ice Spice "Boy's a Liar Pt 2," and pop darlings like Caroline Polacheck, Kesha, RAYE, P!NK, and Kim Petras. "They really had my mothers performing on the Grammy Museum stage just to snub them," one fan wrote in response to their snubs. Fans online were also disappointed to see REMA and his hit "Calm Down," which included a remix with Selena Gomez, missing from the nominees list. "Calm down by Rema is the biggest Grammy snub this year ngl," one fan lamented.

For rap fans, Gunna, Drake and 21 Savage's "Rich Flex" collab, and Lil Yachty were some snubs at the top of their minds. "The yachty and gunna Grammy snub is disgusting yachty belonged in the alt category and gunna definitely in that hip hop category," a fan claimed on Twitter. In general, rap was hardly recognized with no rappers nominated for some of the most coveted categories, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Country fans were also disappointed at a lack of representation in the nominations. Aside from Jelly Roll's and The War and Treaty's Best New Artist nominations, chart-toppers like Zach Bryan, Luke Combs and his hit cover of Tracy Chapman's 1988 "Fast Car", Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson were all snubbed outside of the Country music categories.

Fans of regional Mexican music were sad to see Peso Pluma, who skyrocketed to international fame this year, excluded from the Best New Artist category, and fans of alternative music were shocked to see Hozier and Mitski shut out of any Alt music categories.

Check out the full list of nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards here.