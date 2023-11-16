Tristan Thompson Apologizes To Kylie Jenner For Cheating With Jordyn Woods

Tristan Thompson is making amends to the Kardashian family. During this week's episode of Hulu's The Kardashian, the NBA Star gave an apology to Kylie Jenner for cheating on her sister Khloe Kardashian with her best friend Jordyn Woods. The conversation came four years after the cheating scandal and Thompson called his sit-down with Kylie, "overdue."

"I think you were affected the most by a situation of losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life," Thompson told Jenner per E! News. "You guys were two peas in a pod. So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn't right and wasn't smart made it tough for you and Khloe. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else."

Back in February 2019, Tristan was caught kissing Jordyn during a house party while he was committed to Khloe who now co-parent two children together: 5-year-old True and 15-month-old Tatum. "It's 100 percent on me, but I want to say I'm sorry and I feel bad about it," Thompson continued. "The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f--king idiot and just being young and stupid, I just wanted to say I'm sorry again for that."

Kylie accepted his apology telling Thompson, "Thank you for saying that. I appreciate that. I think I was so co-dependent with Jordyn that I could have never imagined my life without her. We would have probably still been living together. I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her."

Kylie and Jordyn recently reunited this summer and during the episode, the Kardashians star confirmed, "Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up. We're good."