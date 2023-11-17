After joking that a lot of that first performance was a blur thanks to "a lot of egg nog" backstage, Kendall shared, "What I do remember is we were at the side stage just about to go out and everyone started chanting 'Big Time Rush!' It was really, really cool. Our first show back, we didn't know what to expect. We didn't know if anyone was even going to care and then we found out that they cared."

Another Life marks BTR's fourth full-length studio album, following 2013's 24/Seven, and showcases ten new songs (with 15 on the deluxe edition) including "Can't Get Enough," "Waves," "Weekends" and more. It also marks their first album without any features. In the past, the group has worked with the likes of Jordin Sparks, Iyaz, and Snoop Dogg. When asked if there are any artists they'd like to collaborate with, a fan in the crowd yelled out "The Jonas Brothers!"

"We'll do it! That's a lot of voices on a song. I mean, honestly, that'd be tough," they joked. "We've talked about that. There are so many people we'd love to work with, of course. We're just ready for people who want to work with Big Time Rush. Maybe Jelly Roll? That'd be cool."

BTR took one more look back at memory lane before performing their last song of the night, their 2010 hit, "Boyfriend." Did they remember how it felt the very first time they heard one of their songs on the radio? "We all remember when it was," they fondly recalled. "[We were] on our tour bus on the way back from a radio station and they played us for the first time."

