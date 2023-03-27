Big Time Rush Shares Exciting Update On Rebooting Their TV Show

It's been nearly 10 years since Big Time Rush, the Nickelodeon sitcom that launched the beloved boy band, said goodbye to its viewers. During an interview with Emily Curl on the iHeartRadio Red Carpet Live! presented by Infiniti, Big Time Rush members Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson, and James Maslow revealed if a reboot of the show is a possibility.

"If we did a new TV show, which is something that's being discussed," Maslow revealed just before the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27th, "... we're a little busy right now but we are definitely talking about it." He went on to add that the reboot probably won't be geared toward children, since the fanbase has grown up along with them. "I think we would do it respectfully elsewhere. We'd do something that feels a little more mature. Our audience has grown up now," Maslow explained before Logan and Kendall chimed in that they would also love to do a movie. Hopefully, we'll have some updates about a new show or movie after they get through their busy summer.