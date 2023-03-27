Big Time Rush Shares Exciting Update On Rebooting Their TV Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 27, 2023
It's been nearly 10 years since Big Time Rush, the Nickelodeon sitcom that launched the beloved boy band, said goodbye to its viewers. During an interview with Emily Curl on the iHeartRadio Red Carpet Live! presented by Infiniti, Big Time Rush members Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson, and James Maslow revealed if a reboot of the show is a possibility.
"If we did a new TV show, which is something that's being discussed," Maslow revealed just before the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27th, "... we're a little busy right now but we are definitely talking about it." He went on to add that the reboot probably won't be geared toward children, since the fanbase has grown up along with them. "I think we would do it respectfully elsewhere. We'd do something that feels a little more mature. Our audience has grown up now," Maslow explained before Logan and Kendall chimed in that they would also love to do a movie. Hopefully, we'll have some updates about a new show or movie after they get through their busy summer.
Big Time Rush, along with fellow bandmate Carlos PenaVega who was absent from Monday's festivities, is gearing up to travel across the US on their Can't Get Enough Tour with MAX and Best New Pop Artist nominee Jax serving as openers. The tour will kick off in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena on June 22nd and conclude on August 12th in Las Vegas.
The group and their fans were nominated for Best Fan Army, a socially voted category, at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards hosted by Lenny Kravitz. You can keep track of the night's winners here and relive this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards special, now through April 17th on Hulu!