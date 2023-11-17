Charissa Thompson Under Fire After Claiming She Made Up Sideline Reports

Amazon Prime Video and FOX Sports host Charissa Thompson is under fire after she admitted to making up details during her previous job as a sideline reporter in an appearance on Barstool Sports' 'Pardon My Take' podcast this week.

Thompson, 41, acknowledged that her role was to give any details coaches told her just before the game or right after halftime, which would sometimes lead to a situation in which she'd have to fabricate a quote if she wasn't given one.

"I’ve said this before, so I haven’t been fired for saying it, but I’ll say it again," Thompson said. "I would make up the report sometimes because, A, the coach wouldn’t come out at halftime or it was too late and I was like, I didn’t want to screw up the report, so I was like, 'I’m just gonna make this up.'"

Thompson added that she didn't see any harm in giving the audiences made up quotes.

"No coach is gonna get mad if I say, 'Hey, we need to stop hurting ourselves, we need to be better on third down, we need to stop turning the ball over and do a better job of getting off the field,'" Thompson said. "Like, they’re not gonna correct me on that. I'm like it's fine, I'll just make up the report."

Several other sports journalists were critical of Thompson's comments, including ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath and The Athletic's New York Yankees beat writer Chris Kirschner.