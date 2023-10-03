Celeb Sportscasters May Be Responsible For Taylor Swift Dating Travis Kelce
By Jason Hall
October 3, 2023
Two celebrity sportscasters may be responsible for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's new relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift.
FOX Sports and Amazon Prime anchor Charissa Thompson shared a clip of an August episode of her podcast alongside FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews in which they both pleaded for Swift to give Kelce a chance.
"Please try our friend, Travis, he is fantastic," Andrews said while addressing Swift before adding, "take us up on this, go on a date with this guy. Do it for America."
"Do it for yourself, do it for us and do it for the people because there's no one that would give you a better time," Thompson added.
Kelce, 33, commented on Thompson's post with, "You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!"
Thompson and Andrews were referring to Kelce's prior admission that he made a bracelet with his phone number on the beads and unsuccessfully attempted to give it to Swift when he attended her Eras Tour in July.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Kelce said on a New Heights podcast episode released shortly after.
On Monday (October 2), an insider with knowledge on the situation told PEOPLE.com that Kelce is reportedly "focusing on football like he always has" amid his new relationship with Swift.
"During the NFL season, his priority is the Chiefs, and it’s all about the team," the source said.
Kelce
and Swift, 33, are reportedly "still just getting to know each other" and haven't yet defined their relationship, according to the source who added, "it's nothing too serious."
"He is a charming guy. It’s more of a hanging out situation than dating," the source said.
Swift attended the Chiefs' game for the second consecutive week amid her apparent growing relationship with Kelce. The singer was seen walking into the team's 'Sunday Night Football' game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium with actress Blake Lively among a group that also included actors Ryan Reynolds -- Lively's husband -- and Hugh Jackman and singer Sabrina Carpenter in a video shared by the Athletic's Dianna Russini, as well standing alongside Kelce's mother, Donna, and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, during NBC's live broadcast.
Kelce broke his silence on his relationship with Swift during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast released last Wednesday (September 27).
So Travis has some New News ...— New Heights (@newheightshow) September 27, 2023
NEW EPISODE PREMIERES NOW 👀
Tap in: https://t.co/uh6Z2ZSnQt pic.twitter.com/ZmGTRfmwKP
“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up," Kelce said when asked by his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, to address Swift's appearance in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium alongside their mother, Donna Kelce, on Sunday (September 24). “That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for the Chiefs.”
Swift was shown excitedly celebrating Kelce's 3-yard touchdown reception during FOX's live broadcast of the Chiefs' 41-10 win against the Chicago Bears before later walking out of Arrowhead Stadium with the All-Pro tight end.
"Let's f***ing gooooooo" Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce's TD pic.twitter.com/kkTVSJmfCH— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 24, 2023
“The slow-motion chest bumps, the high-fives with mom, it was definitely a game I will remember, that’s for damn sure,” Kelce said. “Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end… Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and watching me rock the stage.”
Kelce said his life has seen a significant change since recently being linked to Swift, one of the famous pop superstars on the planet.
“What’s real is that you know, it is my personal life, I want to respect both of our lives,” Kelce said. “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like The [Pat] McAfee Show and any other show I go on from here on out, like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.
“So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying alright now will have to be kind of where I keep it.”
Last Monday (September 25), TMZ reported that Swift and Kelce hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" prior to the signer attending Chiefs' game at Arrowhead Stadium. The website said Swift and Kelce aren't "officially" dating, but claimed the singer got along "very well" with the tight end's mother when the two were spotted together in a luxury suite.