Celeb Sportscasters May Be Responsible For Taylor Swift Dating Travis Kelce

Kelce, 33, commented on Thompson's post with, "You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!"

Thompson and Andrews were referring to Kelce's prior admission that he made a bracelet with his phone number on the beads and unsuccessfully attempted to give it to Swift when he attended her Eras Tour in July.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Kelce said on a New Heights podcast episode released shortly after.

On Monday (October 2), an insider with knowledge on the situation told PEOPLE.com that Kelce is reportedly "focusing on football like he always has" amid his new relationship with Swift.

"During the NFL season, his priority is the Chiefs, and it’s all about the team," the source said.

Kelce

and Swift, 33, are reportedly "still just getting to know each other" and haven't yet defined their relationship, according to the source who added, "it's nothing too serious."

"He is a charming guy. It’s more of a hanging out situation than dating," the source said.

Swift attended the Chiefs' game for the second consecutive week amid her apparent growing relationship with Kelce. The singer was seen walking into the team's 'Sunday Night Football' game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium with actress Blake Lively among a group that also included actors Ryan Reynolds -- Lively's husband -- and Hugh Jackman and singer Sabrina Carpenter in a video shared by the Athletic's Dianna Russini, as well standing alongside Kelce's mother, Donna, and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, during NBC's live broadcast.

Kelce broke his silence on his relationship with Swift during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast released last Wednesday (September 27).