"Imagine us gettin' our validation from an ex-musician searchin' for recognition," Drake raps. "Same story every time, they heckle in repetition/I'm top of the mountain, these niggas still down at base camp, they plannin' they expedition."



On The Alchemist-produced "Wick Man," Drake has Pusha T in his crosshairs as he mentions a line from the Clipse rapper's 2018 diss "The Story of Adidon."



"Man, I remember n***as was jokin' 'bout some tick, tick/And now that rapper broke as f**k, that boy statistic," Drake spits.



The project also comes with a new collaboration with J. Cole, "Evil Ways." The song comes just days after they announced their plans to hit up numerous major cities together for their "It's All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?" run in 2024. Presale tickets are available now with several new dates just added due to high demand.



Listen to Drake's For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition below.