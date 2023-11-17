Drake Fires Shots At His Haters On 'For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition'
By Tony M. Centeno
November 17, 2023
Drake empties the clip on all of his haters for the third installment of his Scary Hours series.
On Friday, November 17, The Boy released his For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition executive produced by Drake, Noel Cadastre and Kevin Durant. On Volume Two of the deluxe album, Drake includes six additional tracks produced by Boi-1da, Vinylz, The Alchemist, Lil Yachty, ovrkast, Conductor Williams and more. He begins with "Red Button," in which he takes a jab at Kanye West and admits that Taylor Swift is the only artist who would make him push his album back. He continues his lyrical assault on "Stories About My Brother" where he sends subliminal shots at Joe Budden and 6ix9ine.
"Imagine us gettin' our validation from an ex-musician searchin' for recognition," Drake raps. "Same story every time, they heckle in repetition/I'm top of the mountain, these niggas still down at base camp, they plannin' they expedition."
On The Alchemist-produced "Wick Man," Drake has Pusha T in his crosshairs as he mentions a line from the Clipse rapper's 2018 diss "The Story of Adidon."
"Man, I remember n***as was jokin' 'bout some tick, tick/And now that rapper broke as f**k, that boy statistic," Drake spits.
The project also comes with a new collaboration with J. Cole, "Evil Ways." The song comes just days after they announced their plans to hit up numerous major cities together for their "It's All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?" run in 2024. Presale tickets are available now with several new dates just added due to high demand.
Listen to Drake's For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition below.