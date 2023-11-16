Drake Debuts Trailer For Surprise EP 'Scary Hours 3'

At the end of the video, Drake reveals that the third installment of his Scary Hours series will be executive produced by himself, Noel Cadastre and Kevin Durant. The 27-year-old rapper dropped the first Scary Hours EP in 2018 with songs "Diplomatic Immunity" and "God's Plan." He returned with the second installment in March 2021, which includes "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" featuring Rick Ross and his Lil Baby-assisted "Wants and Needs."



The announcement comes just in time for Drake's upcoming string of shows. Earlier this week, he revealed the dates for his "It's All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?" with J. Cole. The Dreamville founder will join Drake in select cities during the tour, which begins in January 2024. Drizzy also released the official music video for "First Person Shooter" with Cole that fueled the hype for the tour. With a new project on the way and his next tour run coming up, there's no way Drake taking a break anytime soon.



Look out for Scary Hours 3 available everywhere at midnight.

