Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Enters Hospice Care

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at her home. She was diagnosed with dementia earlier in the year. She is 96.

"Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home. She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support," the Carter Center said in a statement released by the Carters' grandson, Jason.

She joins her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, who began hospice care at his home in February following a series of hospital visits.

"I think the beautiful thing is that they are still together," their grandson Josh Carter told PEOPLE in August. "And they're not just under the same roof. They are still holding hands ... it's just amazing."

Carter, 99, is the oldest-living American president and holds the title of longest-living president in U.S. history. He served one term from 1977 to 1981 after being defeated by Ronald Reagan.