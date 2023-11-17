There's an inherent charm to restaurants located off the beaten path. These unassuming businesses usually have some of the most delicious food you'll ever experience in your life. Plenty of burger restaurants also fall under this banner, serving up juicy burgers for amazing prices.

Writers used various sources to curate their list, including customer reviews on Yelp and Google, recommendations from local food writers, and personal experiences. They also put a focus on "unpretentious, hidden gem restaurants that typically fly under-the-radar, especially those in small towns or out-of-the-way locations."

According to the roundup, Washington State's best hole-in-the-wall burger joint is Eastside Big Tom!

"Eastside Big Tom is a kitschy little joint that's great for kids — a walk-up shack that doles out thin, traditional burgers with a special creamy sauce called goop. There's a covered eating area with picnic tables in the parking lot, along with crazy yard décor such as life-size dinosaurs, murals, and cartoon sharks."