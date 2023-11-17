You don't have to go to a big city or highly-traveled destination to have a good time. Some of the best views and most unique attractions can be found in places that don't receive as much fanfare.

Prevention.com looked at some of the cities around the country that are often overlooked for some of the most popular tourist destinations and compiled a list of the most underrated city to visit in each state "that will allow you to explore the nooks and crannies of our fair country that you may have otherwise overlooked."

According to the list, the most underrated city to visit in South Carolina is Folly Beach. If you're looking for an activity you absolutely "must do" in the city, Prevention suggests checking out Bert's Market to get a snack before enjoying your time relaxing along the shore.

Here's what the site had to say:

"For a continental beach vacation, head over to Folly Beach, one of the best beaches in South Carolina that is just a stone's throw away from Charleston. It's more California than South Carolina, with plenty of surfing and a laid-back vibe. But then again, there are marshes and lighthouses that typify the east coast and are best enjoyed with a glass of wine."

Check out the full list at prevention.com to see more underrated U.S. cities to visit.