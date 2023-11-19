Who doesn't live for a glamorous red carpet look? It's a valid question for lovers of both the entertainment and fashion worlds, and fans and followers of Ariana Grande can consider themselves well fed when she recently delivered a gorgeous ensemble for an event that is continuing to live rent-free in the minds of many.

The official opening night of boyfriend Ethan Slater's Broadway show, Spamalot took place this week. This marked her third related public appearance, following her attendance at earlier shows on Halloween and last weekend.

Grande, donning a striking strapless black midi dress and matching coat, showcased her support for Slater, whom she was seen leaving the theater with on Saturday.

The couple's relationship has evolved from close friendship flourishing during their Wicked co-starring days to a serious commitment.

Both Grande and Slater have been dealing with public separations.

Recently divorced from ex-husband Dalton Gomez, Grande is reportedly in it for the long haul with Slater, who is navigating his divorce from Lilly Jay.

A source shared insights with Us Weekly about the pair, emphasizing their shared love for theatre and a drama-free, blossoming relationship. As Grande and Slater plan for the future, their chemistry, common interests and mutual respect are said to be the foundation of their effortless connection.