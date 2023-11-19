Charlie Puth's Fans Believe He Secretly Got Married

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

November 20, 2023

iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2022 – Show
Photo: Getty Images

Charlie Puth sparked speculation among fans about his marital status recently, causing quite a stir on social media.

After sharing a photo of himself and fiancée Brooke Sansone seemingly walking down the aisle at a wedding, many believe that the two weren't simply in attendance at a wedding, but were the bride and the groom themselves!

Followers of the musician relied on social media to share their theories about the couple.

It all started when the 31-year-old singer-songwriter, who announced his engagement to Brooke just two months ago, posted the black-and-white photo on Instagram over the weekend, creating a buzz among those who wondered if the pair had already tied the knot.

In the image, Charlie wore a traditional black suit with a floral lapel, while Brooke donned a pale gown for the occasion. The caption, composed mainly of heart-eyed emojis and others depicting an overheated emoji, fueled both congratulations and queries from fans.

The speculation continued as fans expressed their well wishes, with comments like, "My favorite singer is now married" and, "Oh my gosh, you are really married."

While the Instagram post led to a flurry of excited responses, Charlie Puth's relationship status remains officially engaged, leaving fans curious about potential wedding bells in the future.

Charlie Puth
