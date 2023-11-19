Halle Bailey Shuts Down 'Pregnancy' Rumors Amid Ongoing Speculation

In a Snapchat video, 23-year-old "Little Mermaid" star and acclaimed singer-songwriter Halle Bailey vehemently shut down ongoing rumors circulating about her being pregnant with her boyfriend rapper DDG's baby.

Bailey addressed persistent comments about her nose after a viewer wrote that she has a "pregnancy nose". She clapped back, "If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay."

She added on to the statement by emphatically expressing her love for her nose and urging people to leave her alone. Bailey, however, avoided directly confronting the continuous pregnancy rumors.

Fans have speculated about Bailey expecting her first child with DDG since August.

Despite her silence on the pregnancy rumors, viewers interpreted her focus on nose comments as a deliberate choice.

One fan commented, "Her addressing the nose but not the pregnancy part tells me everything I need to know!"

While Bailey has been seen in oversized outfits and voluminous dresses, fans continue to analyze her public appearances for clues. The music star and DDG, dating since January 2022, have kept fans guessing, with Bailey describing the rapper as her "first deep, deep, real love" in a previous interview with Cosmopolitan.