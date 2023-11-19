'Goodfellas' And 'Sopranos' Actress Suzanne Shepherd Dead At 89

Actress Suzanne Shepherd, known for her roles in 'Goodfellas' and 'The Sopranos,' has died at the age of 89, her agent, Tom Titone, wrote in a Facebook post shared on Saturday (November 19).

"Suzanne Shepherd passed away peacefully very early yesterday morning. She was 89 years old. I took these photos a couple of years ago at her home on the UWS. Always the actress," wrote Titone, who added that he studied with Shepherd as a young actor and she introduced him to his husband and officiated their Central Park wedding.

“She was a huge presence. A BIG personality," he added. "She roared with life and at it. May she rest now."

Shepherd is best known for her roles as the mother of Karen Hill (played by Lorraine Bracco) -- the wife of main character Henry Hill (played by Ray Liotta) -- in the film 'Goodfellas' and Mary DeAngelis, the mother of Carmella Soprano (played by Edie Falco) -- the wife of main character Tony Soprano -- in 20 episodes of 'The Sopranos' from 2000 to 2007. The actress also had notable roles in the films 'Mystic Pizza,' 'Uncle Buck,' 'Requiem for a Dream' and 'A Dirty Shame,' as well as guest appearances on the television series 'Ed,' 'Law & Order' and 'Blue Bloods.'