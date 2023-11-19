Heidi Klum's 'Topless' Las Vegas Grand Prix Outfit Was A Bold Fashion Move

Heidi Klum took center stage at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, turning heads as she attended the star-studded event in a memorable look. Why was it memorable? Well, she went topless.

Among a constellation of A-listers like Rihanna, Brad Pitt, David Beckham and Paris Hilton, Klum, accompanied by boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, stole the spotlight with her daring fashion choice. The 50-year-old supermodel flaunted her fit figure in only a black jacket and skirt, sharing snapshots and videos from the event on her Instagram, where she has 11.7 million followers.

In one mirror selfie, Klum beamed as she showed off her unexpected outfit, and in related a video clip, she strolled through the VIP area, capturing the thrilling atmosphere of the exclusive event.

While other celebrities like influencer Veronika Rajek graced the occasion in similar eye-catching ensembles, Klum's topless statement undoubtedly dominated the headlines for how risky it was.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, attended by a host of renowned personalities, also featured a star-studded Mariah Carey concert attended by Klum and Kim Kardashian.

On the track, Max Verstappen emerged victorious, overshadowing other memorable moments like Charles Leclerc's impressive efforts and Lando Norris's unfortunate crash, adding more drama to the high-profile event.