Hulk Hogan's Son, Nick, Arrested 16 Years After Horrific Crash

Nick Hogan, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, was arrested for driving under the influence early Saturday (November 18) morning in the same city where he was involved in a horrific crash 16 years prior, TMZ reports.

Hogan, 33, whose real name is Nick Bollea, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. in Clearwater, Florida, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office subject charge report. Bollea reportedly refused to submit to sobriety testing.

The 33-year-old's arrest comes 16 years after he was involved in a car crash that resulted in his friend, John Graziano, an off-duty Marine, suffering a brain injury, but ultimately surviving. Bollea, who was 17 at the time, pleaded no contest to reckless driving involving serious bodily injury in relation to the 2007 accident.

Police alleged that alcohol was involved in the crash that injured Graziano prior to the plea agreement and Bollea was sentenced to eight months in jail. The Graziano family sued the Bollea family and a settlement was reached out of court.

Representatives for Bollea didn't respond when contacted by TMZ, according to the website. The 33-year-old appears to have attended a bikini contest at his father's restaurant during the hours leading up to his arrest, according to a post previously shared on his now-private Instagram account.

Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling history, gaining worldwide fame at the WWE's top star during its popularity boom in the 1980s, which transcended into other television and film ventures. The Bollea family was featured on the VH1 reality series 'Hogan Knows Best,' which was canceled in 2007 amid Nick's arrest, as well as other issues.