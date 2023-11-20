Colorado Eatery Serves The Best Waffles In The Entire State

By Zuri Anderson

November 20, 2023

Man pouring maple syrup on waffles with fresh berries and ice cream
Photo: Alexander Spatari / Moment / Getty Images

There's been an ongoing debate in the realm of breakfast: pancakes or waffles? While there's merit to both sides of the argument, some say waffles have an exciting texture and can hold more syrup and toppings. Waffles can also be a great pairing with other foods and faves, such as crispy fried chicken.

LoveFood has a perfect list for all the waffle lovers out there. The website rounded up the best waffle restaurant in every state based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to writers, Waffles Brothers serves Colorado's most delicious waffles! Here's why they're getting the spotlight:

"Waffle Brothers is the place to go in Cherry Creek, Denver, for a wide range of both sweet and savory waffles. Popular toppings include the Allie Cat, with strawberries, caramel, and nuts, and the B.A.R.T, which features bacon, avocado, tomato, egg, and ranch dressing. There's a second location in Uptown."

Taking a closer look at their menu, customers can also look forward to waffle samplers, sandwiches, breakfast plates, and other exciting offerings. According to their website, Waffles Brothers recently opened a location in Las Vegas, as well.

Visit lovefood.com for the continued list of every state's top waffles restaurant.

