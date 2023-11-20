Discipline For Broncos DB Kareem Jackson's Controversial Hit Annoucned

Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson has been suspended four games without pay following a controversial hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs Sunday (November 19) night.

Jackson's punishment stems from "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players," which included the hit on Dobbs during the Broncos' 21-20 'Sunday Night Football' win.

"With 13:38 remaining in the first quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers a serious violation of playing rules," NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to Jackson. "The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact to Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided.

"Illegal acts that are flagrant and jeopardize the safety of players will not be tolerated. The League will continue to stress enforcement of the rules that prohibit using your helmet to make forcible contact with your opponent. On the play in question, you lowered your head and delivered a forceful blow to the shoulder and head/neck area of an opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact. You could have made contact with your opponent within the rules, yet you chose not to."