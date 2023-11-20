Joe Jonas Recounts Hilariously Awkward Interaction With A Fan

Joe Jonas proved just how relatable he is after recounting a hilariously awkward interaction he recently had with a fan.

Jonas took to his Instagram over the weekend to share a "story time" video explaining his embarrassing exchange with a fan ahead of the Jonas Brothers tour stop in Minnesota, simply captioning the post "pain," per People.

"So, I was walking out of a brewery this afternoon here in Minneapolis and someone stopped and asked for a photo. We took a photo; she's lovely," he said, before revealing his awkward mix-up. "And then on the way out she said, 'Have a good show tomorrow,' and I said, 'You too.' And she might be a performer — I don't know. But it's pretty much the equivalent of when you're checking in for a flight and they're like, 'Have a safe flight.' Then you're like, 'You too,' and you just feel like you wanna die inside."