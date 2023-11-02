Joe Jonas Reacts To Strange Interaction With Fan In Hilarious New Video

Joe Jonas had an odd interaction with a fan and he can't decide if it was offensive. This week the Jonas Brothers singer took to TikTok to share what went down right after it happened. "So I just walked into a CVS," Jonas tells the camera in the front-facing video as he walks through the aisles of the store, "and the security guard goes, 'Oh! Joe Jonas!' and I said, 'Hey, man. What's going on?'"

Jonas continues, "And I shook his hand and he goes, 'Hey man you look crazy in person.'" The singer then paused for a bit and looked into the camera to ask, "I don't know... Is that a compliment?"