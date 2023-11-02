Joe Jonas Reacts To Strange Interaction With Fan In Hilarious New Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 2, 2023
Joe Jonas had an odd interaction with a fan and he can't decide if it was offensive. This week the Jonas Brothers singer took to TikTok to share what went down right after it happened. "So I just walked into a CVS," Jonas tells the camera in the front-facing video as he walks through the aisles of the store, "and the security guard goes, 'Oh! Joe Jonas!' and I said, 'Hey, man. What's going on?'"
Jonas continues, "And I shook his hand and he goes, 'Hey man you look crazy in person.'" The singer then paused for a bit and looked into the camera to ask, "I don't know... Is that a compliment?"
Fans took to the comments section to sound off and defend the security guard. "Maybe he meant to say 'It's crazy to see you in person,'" one fan suggested. Another added, "It probably came out wrong and he's probably thinking about it," which other commenters agreed with. "Yes. He definitely was just starstruck." Other fans were more preoccupied with the way the video was filmed itself. "Was I just on FaceTime with Joe Jonas?" one fan commented, which garnered over 14,000 likes.
Joe's TikTok comes amid the Jonas Brothers' Five Albums One Night Tour and his divorce from former wife Sophie Turner. On September 6th, Joe and Sophie shared a statement on their Instagram accounts confirming their divorce. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the joint statement read.