Joe Jonas Debuts New Tattoos Paying Sweet Tribute To His Daughters

Joe Jonas is all inked up! He showed off a few new tattoos during a recent Jonas Brothers concert and the designs have a sweet connection to his two young daughters.

Page Six shared photos of Jonas' new ink honoring his daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, taken during the JoBros' Canadian stop Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday (November 14). The most prominent of the new ink is his daughters' birthdates, kept literally close to his heart and featured in the center of his chest near his collarbones. "07.05.22" can be seen over a black "X" with "07.22.20" written below, memorializing the days he and ex-wife Sophie Turner welcomed Delphine and Willa, respectively.

Fans also noticed that Jonas, who already has several tattoos, had even more new ink, specifically a stick figure illustration on his upper left arm that some think was drawn by Willa. Additionally, a new bicep tattoo showed off two lines of writing while he also had an outline of a bird on his wrist, possibly alluding to the Jonas Brothers song "Little Bird," a track that often gets emotional during concerts.

The new ink follows news of Jonas and Turner's divorce and subsequent custody battle of their children. After some legal back-and-forth, the pair came with an "amicable" custody resolution that will see their daughters split time with both parents and allow Turner, who is from England, to travel to the U.K.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," they said in a statement. "We look forward to being great co-parents."