Polo G's Brother Trench Baby Reportedly Charged With Murder

Bartlett was also charged with first-degree residential robbery for an incident that reportedly occurred on August 15. Authorities previously alleged that Trench Baby was involved in a robbery in Granada Hills during a music video shoot. He allegedly pulled out a handgun with an extended magazine and demanded that the alleged victim empty his pockets. He also allegedly ordered the man to wire him money to an unspecified bank account.



Trench Baby was also hit with additional charge of dissuading a witness by force or threat on September 10. The other charge allegedly involves the same alleged victim. Bartlett and Polo G were both arrested at the rapper's L.A. home back in August shortly after the alleged robbery occurred. Polo G was charged with illegal possession of the short-barreled rifle after police found multiple firearms on his property. Trench Baby and Polo G were released from jail following the raid, but were apprehended by police again just hours later due to outstanding warrants both Chicago-born brothers had out on them since last April for a separate incident.



Polo G was released from custody but his brother has been behind bars ever since.

