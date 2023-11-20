Robert Pattinson Is Going To Be A Dad

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 20, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first child together! Over the weekend, the singer hit the stage at Mexico's Corona Capital Festival and announced the exciting news. "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," Waterhouse told the crowd in a fan-captured video. The singer went on to open her feathery coat to show off her growing baby bump to the excitement of the audience. "I'm not sure if it's working," she joked before getting on with her performance.

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been dating for over five years and were first romantically linked in 2018 following being spotted on a PDA-filled outing in London. According to People, the couple moved in together during the COVID-19 pandemic. "They are very loved-up," a source told the outlet in July 2020. "They haven't been together that long. But everything seems on the fast track. They are always laughing and smiling at each other."

The Twilight star has previously spoken about Waterhouse during interviews, including sharing her reaction to his film The Batman. "I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies," Pattinson said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way!' "

Earlier this year, Waterhouse said about their relationship, "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years. I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," she told The Sunday Times. Congratulations to Robert and Suki!

Suki Waterhouse
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.