Robert Pattinson Is Going To Be A Dad

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first child together! Over the weekend, the singer hit the stage at Mexico's Corona Capital Festival and announced the exciting news. "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," Waterhouse told the crowd in a fan-captured video. The singer went on to open her feathery coat to show off her growing baby bump to the excitement of the audience. "I'm not sure if it's working," she joked before getting on with her performance.

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been dating for over five years and were first romantically linked in 2018 following being spotted on a PDA-filled outing in London. According to People, the couple moved in together during the COVID-19 pandemic. "They are very loved-up," a source told the outlet in July 2020. "They haven't been together that long. But everything seems on the fast track. They are always laughing and smiling at each other."