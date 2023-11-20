You don't have to go to a big city or highly-traveled destination to have a good time. Some of the best views and most unique attractions can be found in places that don't receive as much fanfare.

Prevention.com looked at some of the cities around the country that are often overlooked for some of the most popular tourist destinations and compiled a list of the most underrated city to visit in each state "that will allow you to explore the nooks and crannies of our fair country that you may have otherwise overlooked."

According to the list, the most underrated city to visit in Georgia is Athens, a destination that was also named the coolest city to visit in the state. If you're looking for an activity you absolutely "must do" in the city, Prevention suggests checking out the Taylor-Grady House, a Greek Revival mansion listed as a National Historic Landmark.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Architecture buffs will love paying a visit to Athens in northeast Georgia. The antebellum buildings, like the TRR Cobb House, are some of the best preserved in the nation, and well worth a visit. If it's not to hot, check out the nearby State Botanical Garden of Georgia and Oconee Forest Park, or sip on a local brew from one of the craft breweries in the region."

Check out the full list at prevention.com to see more underrated U.S. cities to visit.