You don't have to go to a big city or highly-traveled destination to have a good time. Some of the best views and most unique attractions can be found in places that don't receive as much fanfare.

Prevention.com looked at some of the cities around the country that are often overlooked for some of the most popular tourist destinations and compiled a list of the most underrated city to visit in each state "that will allow you to explore the nooks and crannies of our fair country that you may have otherwise overlooked."

According to the list, the most underrated city to visit in Tennessee is Gatlinburg. While a popular destination, this along the Smokies maintains its small-town feel and charm. If you're looking for an activity you absolutely "must do" in the city, Prevention suggests getting some pancakes from the Little House of Pancakes.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Located on the border of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Gatlinburg is a perfect place for nature loves to get in their hiking, fishing, and camping. And because this is Tennessee, there is ample homage paid to its moonshining heritage — for that, you'll want to go to Doc Collier Moonshine Distillery or the Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery."

Check out the full list at prevention.com to see more underrated U.S. cities to visit.