You don't have to go to a big city or highly-traveled destination to have a good time. Some of the best views and most unique attractions can be found in places that don't receive as much fanfare.

Prevention.com looked at some of the cities around the country that are often overlooked for some of the most popular tourist destinations and compiled a list of the most underrated city to visit in each state "that will allow you to explore the nooks and crannies of our fair country that you may have otherwise overlooked."

According to the list, the most underrated city to visit in Wisconsin is Racine. If you're looking for an activity you absolutely "must do" in the city, Prevention suggests touring a Frank Lloyd Wright building and stopping by Javier's Cuisine for tasty Mexican fare.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Architecture buffs will absolutely delight in Racine, WI, where you can tour several Frank Lloyd Wright buildings, including the Thomas Hardy House and the Keland House. But more impressive still is the Johnson Wax Headquarters, which houses some of the famed architect's best work. Plus, thanks to a large Danish and Mexican population, foodies may be pleasantly surprised by the culinary diversity of this midwest town."

Check out the full list at prevention.com to see more underrated U.S. cities to visit.