Washington Eatery Serves The Best Waffles In The Entire State

There's been an ongoing debate in the realm of breakfast: pancakes or waffles? While there's merit to both sides of the argument, some say waffles have an exciting texture and can hold more syrup and toppings. Waffles can also be a great pairing with other foods and faves, such as crispy fried chicken.

LoveFood has a perfect list for all the waffle lovers out there. The website rounded up the best waffle restaurant in every state based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to writers, Bebop Waffle Shop serves Washington State's most delicious waffles! Here's why they're getting the spotlight:

"A lovely local joint run by a friendly team, Bebop Waffle Shop in west Seattle has around 10 stellar waffle options, plus a couple of waffle toast sandwiches. Choose from Belgian, vegan sweet potato, or vegan cornbread waffles. The bacon waffle is unsurprisingly popular, made with bacon chunks baked into the batter for sweet and salty waffles that are then topped with bacon, powdered sugar, and maple butter."