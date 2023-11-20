Watch The Rolling Stones Tease '2024 World Tour' With Mysterious Signs

The Rome Sentinel mentioned that an unidentified source came forward to reveal that there would be a 2024 world tour and that it would kick off in the States next Spring.

According to Concert Archives, Mick Jagger, 80, Keith Richards, 79, and Ronnie Wood, 76, performed live for the first time in London at a club off Oxford Street in July 1962, making 2024 their 62nd year on the road. The last few years have been filled with highs and lows for the world-renowned group with the tragic passing of longtime bandmate Charlie Watts in 2021, the conclusion of a European tour in 2022 that wrapped up 60 years worth of world tours, and the release of Hackney Diamonds, their "first album of original material in 18 years" in 2023.

Perhaps the question is not if The Rolling Stones will tour next year, but, rather, if the Rolling Stones will ever stop touring! In a recent interview, guitarist Keith Richards revealed that, despite his age, he had no plans to quit touring because he "loves it" and plans to "see the Rolling Stones through."

Mick Jagger, seemingly on the same page as Richards, spoke with The Wall Street Journal in September 2023 regarding the possibility of a future post-humous hologram tour similar to that of ABBA's Voyage.

“You can have a posthumous business now, can’t you? You can have a posthumous tour. The technology has really moved on since the ABBA thing." While the icon neither confirmed nor denied a post-humous hologram tour, it is certainly not out of the question for the "Start Me Up" standouts.

The Rolling Stones have yet to officially confirm a 2024 world tour.