Award-Winning Restaurant Crowned Colorado's 'Best Barbecue Joint'

By Zuri Anderson

November 21, 2023

texas style bbq tray with smoked brisket, st louis ribs,
Photo: rez-art / iStock / Getty Images

Barbecue is truly an American staple. Summer may be the best time to enjoy some barbecue, but Americans crave it all year round. Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants and eateries that are happy to serve pulled pork, saucy ribs, juicy brisket, and all the different sides that accompany smoked meats.

Taste of Home has a special list for barbecue enjoyers. The website released an enticing list of every state's best barbecue joint. According to the roundup, Colorado's top pick is GQue BBQ!

“Open since 2015, the cleverly named GQue BBQ has already numerous awards," writers said. "They take pride in their carefully sourced hickory-smoked fare, which includes everything from wings to brisket to jalapeno cheddar sausage.”

Taking a closer look at the menu, diners can look forward to chicken, pork, and spare ribs for the meat options. As for the sides, offerings include green beans, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, kettle chips, apple coleslaw, pit-smoked beans, and much more. Three different barbecue sandwiches are available to purchase, as well.

GQue BBQ has several locations across Colorado. They're also available for catering.

Still hungry? Visit Taste of Home's website for the continued list of every state's best barbecue restaurant.

