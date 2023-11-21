Bono Didn't Consult Edge Before Declaring U2's 'Unreasonable Guitar Record'

Last year, Bono declared that U2 wanted to make a “noisy, uncompromising, unreasonable guitar album,” a la AC/DC, but apparently he didn't consult his guitarist Edge (or anyone else in the band, for that matter) before making the proclamation. In a new interview with MOJO, the singer fessed up.

“I announced it, without discussion, as ‘an unreasonable guitar record’. And Edge called me up and goes, ‘How unreasonable?’ And I said, ‘As unreasonable as you’re ready to take it,’" he explained.

“I don’t think the world is waiting on the next U2 album,” Bono admitted. “I think we have to give them a reason to be interested in it. I just want to write great tunes, because that’s where U2 started – with big choruses, clear ideas. And let’s go back there, but do it with some petrol and some matches.”

U2 recently released a new song called "Atomic City," which pays homage to '70s post punk, namely Blondie, who the band says influenced and inspired them. Its chorus gives a nod to her hit "Call Me." They shared the song ahead of their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere. The band wrapped up their first run of residency dates earlier this month and plan to return January 26, 27 and 31, as well as February 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 15, 17 and 18 2024.