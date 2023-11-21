California Spot Among Top '10 Restaurants With The Best Views In The World'

Dinner with a view anyone?

Nothing elevates a good meal quite like beautiful scenery and quality conversation. You bring the conversation, and this restaurant will deliver exquisite food with a side of Pacific Ocean views.

According to a list compiled by The Travel, the restaurant with the best view in California is Sierra Mar located in Big Sur. The view from Sierra Mar is so magical that it was ranked second among the top 10 restaurants with the best views on planet Earth! Other restaurants on the list include Dasheene in St Lucia, Vertigo at Banyan Hotel in Thailand, Crater Lodge at the Ngorongoro Conservation Center in Tanzania, Ristorante Grotta Palazzese in Puglia, Italy, Le Jules Verne in Paris, Lycabettus Restaurant in Santorini, Altitude At Shangri-la in Sydney, Sirocco in Bangkok, and the 360 Restaurant in Toronto, Canada.

Here's what The Travel had to say about the restaurant with the most beautiful view in the Golden State:

"Sierra Mar is the flagship restaurant of Post Ranch Inn Hotel, but that's not the only thing great about it. The restaurant is on a cliff, facing the Pacific Ocean, so one can enjoy delicious meals and gorgeous views of the sea at the same time."

For a continued list of restaurants with the best views in the world visit thetravel.com.