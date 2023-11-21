Lucky Illinois Man Wins Huge Lottery Prize From 'Gut Feeling'

An Illinois lottery player recently purchased a $10 scratch-off ticket at a convenience store located on Chicago's Northwest side after having a "gut feeling," about a specific ticket, and the rest is history. According to a press release, the unnamed 68-year-old, referred to as Mr. M, won a 50X Payout ticket that he bought at Harlem Food & Liquors off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights. The fortunate individual told Illinois Lottery officials that he saw the ticket, and just had a "gut feeling" about it.

“I buy different tickets from time to time, but on this day, I saw the blue 50X Payout ticket and had a good gut feeling about it. I chose to take a chance and buy it, and boy, am I glad I did.”

Harlem Food & Liquors owner Kaushik Patel shared that Mr. M is a regular at the store and actually purchased the very last 50X Payout ticket that the store had.

“Mr. M is a regular customer who comes into our store often. He actually bought the very last 50X Payout ticket in our machine. He then came back the next day and said ‘Hey buddy, I got a million-dollar win from you!’ He was so happy, and smiling so big – it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.”

When asked what he planned to do with the money, Mr.M announced that he would retire early and spoil his grandkids.

“I was going to retire next year - but now I don’t have to wait! It’s time I focus on what really matters - my family. With this money, I can retire early, and I’m going to move closer to my kids to be more present in their lives. I’m also a grandfather, and it’s finally time for me to enjoy spoiling my grandkids.”

Harlem Food & Liquors will also receive a $10,000 bonus just for being the store to sell the ticket.