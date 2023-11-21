Missouri Eatery Named The 'Best Barbecue Joint' In The State

Juicy pulled pork, racks of ribs smoked for hours, brisket covered in a flavorful dry rub seasoning — barbecue comes in a variety of forms, flavors and smokiness. So much so that a plate ordered in Texas could look and taste extremely different than a plate in Memphis.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, of the best barbecue joint in each state, the best spot for barbecue in Missouri is Pappy's Smokehouse. This popular St. Louis Memphis-style BBQ eatery has nearly 8,000 Google reviews and a 4.7-star rating so clearly customers enjoy the restaurant's menu that is filled with tasty dishes like beef brisket, pulled pork, ribs and smoked chicken, to name a few. Pappy's Smokehouse is located at 3106 Olive Street.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best barbecue restaurant in Missouri:

"Pappy's is the go-to barbecue joint in St. Louis (and one of the best barbecue restaurants in America). They favor Memphis-style barbecue, focusing on dry-rubbed ribs sprinkled with brown sugar and cooked low and slow over apple and cherry wood. The resulting meat has a delicious blend of smoky and sweet flavors."

See out the full list at Taste of Home to read up on more incredible barbecue restaurants the country has to offer. Curious about other eateries worth visiting in Missouri? Check out our previous coverage about the two eateries named among the best BBQ joints in the South.