Wisconsin Eatery Named The 'Best Barbecue Joint' In The State

Juicy pulled pork, racks of ribs smoked for hours, brisket covered in a flavorful dry rub seasoning — barbecue comes in a variety of forms, flavors and smokiness. So much so that a plate ordered in Texas could look and taste extremely different than a plate in Memphis.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, of the best barbecue joint in each state, the best spot for barbecue in Wisconsin is Bob's Bitchin' BBQ. This popular southern Wisconsin eatery has over 2,000 Google reviews and a 4.7-star rating so clearly customers enjoy the restaurant's menu that is filled with tasty dishes like beef brisket, pulled pork, smoked sausage, coleslaw and BBQ baked beans, just to name a few. Bob's is located at 167 N. Iowa Street in Dodgeville.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best barbecue restaurant in Wisconsin:

"You'll find all the typical barbecue fare at Bob's, including smoked pork chops. Since Wisconsin is America's Dairyland and famous for its cheese, you'd be remiss if you left without trying the battered cheese curds."

See out the full list at Taste of Home to read up on more incredible barbecue restaurants the country has to offer.